Morris Home for the Holidays begins Friday, Nov. 28

Home for the Holidays returns to Morris from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, 2024. (SARAH PETERSON)

Morris begins its annual celebration of the holiday season at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 28, when the Grundy County Historical Museum begins its Festival of Trees and bake sale.

The museum is joined by the many boutiques, stores, bars and restaurants in Morris open for sipping, dining and shopping, and a free horse-drawn carriage will be available for shoppers starting at 3 p.m. at the corner of Washington & Liberty Streets. The horse-drawn carriage rides continue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The madrigal singers will be caroling throughout Downtown beginning at 4 p.m., and the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary will begin a hot cocoa sale at the same time. This all leads into the 20th annual Lighted Holiday Parade at 5:30 p.m. which will conclude with Santa and Mrs. Claus’ arrival for the season.

Chapin Park will be lit up for the season afterward.

The festivities continue through the weekend, with the American Legion hosting a winter carnival from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 212 W. Washington Street, Santa seeing visitors at the same time on the nearby Grundy County Courthouse Lawn. The Grundy County Courthouse Lawn will also have free cider and cookies courtesy of Streator Onized Credit Union. Morris Police officers will also be on the courthouse lawn with cookers and supplies for s’mores.

The first annual Holiday Sip & Stroll beginns at 10 a.m. Saturday, as well. Downtown businesses will have a special $20 limited edition collector’s mug, with proceeds going to provide scholarships for local high school students.

Montage Wine Bar will host a Kris Kringle Market from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, with 20+ local small businesses. Santa will also be in his home at 111 E. Illinois Ave.