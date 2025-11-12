Shaw Local

Grundy Area Vocational Center decorates lawn with 145 flags honoring local veterans

Many American flags honoring veterans cover the front lawn at the Grundy Area Vocational Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Many American flags honoring veterans cover the front lawn at the Grundy Area Vocational Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

The Grundy Area Vocational Center doesn’t have much of a front lawn, just a little berm in front of the building behind Morris High School. The students and staff made the most of it, though, covering it in small American flags honoring veterans on Tuesday.

Special Populations Instructor Natalie Gregoire said a total of 74 students and staff submitted 145 names of veterans in their lives, and each flag is labeled with one of those names.

The idea came up during a staff meeting, Gregoire said. The Grundy Area Vocational Center faculty wanted to do something to honor veterans, and this was one way they could do it.

Students also created signs that line the sidewalk outside the building thanking veterans.

