Donate to Grundy County’s Gently used toys event

A collection of toys from past events. (photo provided by The Grundy County Land Use Department )

The annual Gently Used Toys Event hosted by the Grundy County Land Use Department runs from Monday, Nov. 17, until Friday, Dec. 12.

People may donate items that are in good working condition, such as toys, games, puzzles, books, DVDs, and dolls, to the following locations:

Grundy County Administration Building – 1320 Union, Morris

Coal City Public Library – 85 N. Garfield, Coal City

Morris Public Library – 604 Liberty, Morris

Minooka Three Rivers Library – 109 N. Wabena, Minooka

Channahon Three Rivers Library – 25207 W. Channahon Drive, Channahon

Fossil Ridge Library – 386 W. Kennedy Road, Braidwood

The Grundy County Land Use Department said in a news release that it thanks Grundy County residents and all the libraries ahead of time for their generosity, which helps make this event possible.

In past years, Land Use has collected over 100 boxes of toys, and the kids truly appreciate every single one. All donations will go directly to families in need in Grundy County, with support from the Rotary International Club, just in time for the holidays.

Anyone with questions can call Land Use at (815) 941-3228 or (815) 941-3229 for more information.