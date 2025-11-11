Coal City Theatre Department heads under the sea with “The Spongebob Musical”

Coal City Theatre Department will present The SpongeBob Musical—Youth Edition this weekend in the Coal City Performing Arts Center at Coal City High School. Taking the stage are [from left]: Derek Maxwell, as Patrick Star; Gabby Byers, as Sandy Cheeks, and Jett Johnson as SpongeBob Square Pants. (Photo provided by the Coal City Theatre Department)

The Coal City Theatre Department is heading deep into the depths of the ocean with its performance of “The Spongebob Musical- Youth Edition” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

According to a news release, the cast of sixth, seventh and eighth graders from Coal City Middle School have been preparing to share the story of the day the citizens of Bikini Bottom discovered a volcano was set to erupt and destroy their piece of the sea.

The musical—full of signing and dancing—focuses on how the underwater community came together in the face of danger and demise, and how every community has an unsung hero or two among them.

“The cast has embraced the story and their storytelling is something you don’t want to miss,” said Director Jack Micetich said in a Monday news release.

The musical is based on the popular animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow. The music features original songs from artists including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, John Legend, They Might Be Giants and plenty more well-known musicians. The music will have audience members moving in their seats and playing on repeat as they exit the performing arts center.

Always plotting a plan is Plankton, played by Carson Picchi [right] and his computer wife, Karen, played by Pearl Fridd. (Photo provided by the Coal City Theatre Department)

“The student voices have really come together, and vocally it’s one of the strongest casts we have worked with,” Micetich said.

The cast is led by Jett Johnson in the title role of SpongeBob SquarePants, and his best friend Patrick Star is played by Derek Maxwell. The only non-sea creature in the show—Sandy Cheeks—is played by Gabby Byers.

Eathyn Rivera takes the stage as the grumpy Squidward; Landyn Pierard is this show’s Mr. Krabs and his daughter, Pearl, is played by Ryleigh Kargle. Carson Picchi takes on the villainous role of Plankton and standing by his side is his wife, Karen, a role portrayed by Pearl Friddle.

There is also Cele Gordon, as mayor of Bikini Bottom; Tristan Brncich, as Larry the Lobster; Caroline Grunwald, Mrs. Puff; Danny Matsko, Perch Perkins; Ryan Hausman, Old Man Jenkins; the trio known as the Electric Skates—Layne Motzny, Brayden Brncich and Jelenie Opyd, and narrating it all is eighth grader Patrick Doerfler.

Coal City Theatre Department will present The SpongeBob Musical—Youth Edition this weekend in the Coal City Performing Arts Center at Coal City High School. Taking the stage are [from left]: Derek Maxwell, as Patrick Star; Gabby Byers, as Sandy Cheeks, and Jett Johnson as SpongeBob Square Pants. Shows are Nov. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. (Photo provided by the Coal City Theatre Department)

In all, there are 61 students taking the stage for this production. “As their director, I could not be more proud of their hard work this fall,” Micetich said. “We are very excited for show week and to share this story with audiences.”

Reserved seat tickets are available at bit.ly/CCTheatreDept or at the door, cash only, beginning one hour prior to each show. On-site sales will close five minutes prior to each scheduled performance.

The SpongeBob Musical—Youth Edition is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.