Morris Building & Loan celebrates remodel with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Employees of Morris Building & Loan and members of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 29, 2025. (photo provided by Brady Bettis )

Morris Building & Loan celebrated the grand reopening of its newly remodeled lobby with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The event brought together bank customers, employees, and local leaders at the bank’s location at 211 E. Jefferson St., Morris.

The renovation aimed to create “a comfortable, efficient environment that better serves the community and reflects Morris Building & Loan’s commitment to exceptional customer service,” the news release from Morris Building & Loan stated.

The bank welcomed attendees with refreshments as they toured the modernized space.

“We are thrilled to unveil our beautiful new lobby to the community,” Vice President Mike Rittof said in a news release. “This investment represents our dedication to enhancing our customers’ experience and ensuring Morris Building & Loan remains a fixture in Morris for generations to come.”

Morris Building & Loan employees look forward to welcoming customers into the updated space.