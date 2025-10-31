Grundy County Chamber hosts first annual State of the Village Address for Coal City

Mayor David Spesia addresses the audience at the State of the Village Address for Coal City on Wednesday, Oct. 22. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Village of Coal City, hosted the first official State of the Village Address on Oct. 22.

More than 100 people joined the Chamber, Mayor Dave Spesia and village staff at the Coal City Lions Club to hear about Coal City’s successes and future goals.

Coal City had a lot to celebrate throughout 2024 and 2025 while also reflecting forward on what is to come in 2026. Mayor Spesia touched on many points throughout his address, including the Community Service Award Winner of 2025, Riverside Medical’s Coal City expansion, Phase 2 of the DCEO Community Block Grant Housing Rehabilitation Program, and many more exciting advances.

The crowd at the first annual Coal City State of the Village Address. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

“Our local businesses deserve our support. By continuing to be competitive in their markets and delivering excellent quality, they fulfill their part. Now, residents must fulfill theirs by shopping local so these businesses can survive and thrive in Coal City,” Spesia said.

This year’s Community Service Award went to long-time resident Dean Marketti.

“Dean is deeply committed to the success of our village, generously sharing his business experience, skills, and positive attitude to help improve Coal City and our broader community. He is an absolute pleasure to be around, always focused on making a difference for others,” the mayor said.

Spesia ended the address reminding us about the upcoming Veterans Day holiday and how Coal City will recognize this important day. Spesia announced the Coal City Veterans banner program with a grand reveal of his own veteran banner at the end of his presentation. The banner program, only available to Coal City residents, will be displayed throughout downtown during a period surrounding Veterans Day.

The presenting sponsors for this year’s event were Greenway Autos and D Construction. Additionally, Coal City Bank - Branch of Bank of Pontiac, The Pointe at Morris, Chamlin & Associates, Sunshine Garden Center and Cardinal Transport also supported as event sponsors.

The crowd at the first annual Coal City State of the Village Address. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The large crowd lingered to network with Mayor Spesia and Village staff while enjoying cocktails and heavy appetizers from The Clubhouse in Coal City.

“We are thrilled with the response we received from this event for it’s first year. I know next year it will only continue to grow in support and excitement for what is happening in Coal City,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.