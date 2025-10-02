Joyce: Investing in infrastructure, expanding opportunities, and supporting families

As your state senator, I remain committed to securing investments and programs that strengthen our communities, support working families, and improve quality of life across the 40th District. September has brought encouraging news on infrastructure upgrades, new community facilities, and resources to help families stay on their feet. Through the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Program, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced a major resurfacing and culvert project on Illinois 113 in Kankakee County. This $3.5 million investment will run from the Will County line to Edgewater Drive northwest of Kankakee. Work includes pavement patching, resurfacing, and culvert replacement, with lane closures controlled by flaggers. Projects like this not only make travel safer, but also create jobs and strengthen our local economy.

I’m excited to report the much-needed resurfacing of Illinois Route 53 between Wilmington and Elwood is nearly completed. I have been working with state and local officials for five years to make this a priority and I know it will make for a much easier commute for drivers in the area. Another highlight this month was the opening of River Valley Metro’s new five-bay, hydraulic-lift bus garage, made possible through Rebuild Illinois. This $9 million facility will keep buses running on time and in dependable condition, supporting the thousands of riders who rely on public transit every day. As I said at the opening, these kinds of projects are “no-brainers.” Transit, parks, and river investments are all vital to our communities and reflect our shared priorities. Community spirit was also on display at the Kankakee River Valley Regatta. I was proud to be a sponsor of this exciting event, which brings families and visitors together for unforgettable moments along our beautiful riverfront. Thank you to the many local partners and volunteers who make traditions like this possible year after year. I also want to highlight the reopening of the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program. Through the Illinois Housing Development Authority, tenants across the state may now be eligible for up to $10,000 in emergency rental support. For families facing hardship, this program provides a lifeline to help them remain stable and secure in their homes. We also marked a proud moment for graduates of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program. I had the privilege of congratulating these hardworking men and women, who are now prepared to step into registered apprenticeships and long-term careers in the trades. This program opens doors for underrepresented groups — including women, veterans, and people of color — and is one of the best examples of how state investments translate into opportunity right here in our community.

From road improvements to rental assistance, from bus garages to regattas, this month’s news is a reminder of how strong our communities are when we invest in people and infrastructure alike. I’m proud to advocate for these resources, and I’ll continue working to ensure the 40th District receives its fair share.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office at 708-756-0882, visit www.senatorpatrickjoyce.com, or follow me on Facebook to stay connected with everything we’re building together.

Senator Patrick Joyce D-Essex, 40th State Senate District