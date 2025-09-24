Gov. Pritzker joins Morris officials to break ground on airport’s crosswind runway

Gov. JB Pritzker speaks at the groundbreaking for the new crosswind runway project at the Morris Municipal Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

Gov. JB Pritzker joined officials Tuesday at the Morris Municipal Airport to break ground and celebrate the construction of a $14.7 million crosswind runway.

The project comes as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which awarded the City of Morris $11.8 million in December 2021.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown thanked Pritzker and Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi for their leadership on the project.

“Governor, your leadership and commitment to investing in our infrastructure and aviation have made it possible for communities like us to grow,” Brown said. “This new runway is more than concrete and asphalt. It’s an investment in safety and economic opportunity, and the future of Morris and Grundy County.”

Stat Rep. Larry Walsh, D-Joliet (from left), state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, Morris Mayor Chris Brown, Gov. JB Pritzker, Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi, and state Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, during the groundbreaking of the Morris Municipal Airport's crosswind runway on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

Pritzker said the new runway will improve capacity and safety while creating jobs and economic opportunities, allowing the airport to handle 40,000 touchdowns annually. Pritzker also said the airport brings in over $15 million in economic impact every year and supports more than 130 jobs.

Brown said that beyond safety, the new crosswind runway is a step forward in positioning Morris for economic growth.

“The improved infrastructure will make our airport more attractive to business industry partners and aviation users, all of whom play a role in driving investment and opportunity in Morris,” Brown said. “This runway will expand the airport’s capabilities, enhance our connectivity and ensure that Morris Municipal Airport remains a critical asset in supporting both jobs and regional growth well into the future.”

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, said the airport will also play a role in attracting businesses. She said CEOs and developers would appreciate having an airport they can fly into that’s a five-minute drive into the city.

“The addition of a crosswind runway at Morris Municipal Airport is an important investment in safety and economic opportunity for our region,” Rezin said. “This project will ensure more reliable access for aircrafts, support local businesses and strengthen Grundy County’s role in Illinois’ economy. I am grateful to see this project moving forward and to everyone who worked to make it possible.”

Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, said he’s thankful to the taxpayers who make these improvements possible.

“This runway represents more than just infrastructure,” Davis said. “It represents our shared commitment to economic growth and a thriving future for Morris and the surrounding counties.”

The project will see a 3,500-foot runway built along with other airfield improvements, such as new taxiways and lighting. As it stands now, small planes can’t land at the Morris Municipal Airport in windy weather.

“The new crosswind runway strengthens a valuable community asset and an important Illinois airport,” Biagi said. “We’re proud to work with Morris to get them the resources to get the job done.”

The city’s portion of the project will cost around $3.6 million, with the state covering 80% of the project.