Grundy County accepting electronics for waste collection

The Grundy County Land Use Department will be hosting an electronic waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday Sept. 27 at the east parking lot of the Grundy County Administration Building at 1320 Union St.
Fees will be applied for all TVs:
- $25/each for all TVs except projection
- $50/TV projection size
Other electronics will be accepted for free at the event. Please see our home page for more information at Grundy County Land Use Department. White goods, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners will not be accepted.
Event will end promptly at noon, no exceptions.
Call the office if you should have any questions at 815-941-3228.