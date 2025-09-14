Shaw Local

Grundy County accepting electronics for waste collection

Andrew Behnke of A-Team Recyclers wraps stacks of old TVs on Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet in this file photo. The Grundy County Land Use Department is holding and electronic waste drop-off event on Sept. 27. (Geoff Stellfox)

By Judy Harvey

The Grundy County Land Use Department will be hosting an electronic waste from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday Sept. 27 at the east parking lot of the Grundy County Administration Building at 1320 Union St.

Fees will be applied for all TVs:

  • $25/each for all TVs except projection
  • $50/TV projection size

Other electronics will be accepted for free at the event. Please see our home page for more information at Grundy County Land Use Department. White goods, dehumidifiers, and air conditioners will not be accepted.

Event will end promptly at noon, no exceptions.

Call the office if you should have any questions at 815-941-3228.

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.