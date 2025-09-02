Morris Library temporarily closes Sept. 24-28 for interior work as expansion continues

Library Director Resa Mai (center) with construction workers as they prepare the land for the library's new expansion. (Photo provided by the Morris Area Public Library)

The Morris Area Public Library will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Sept. 28 as the next step of its expansion project moves indoors.

The library said Tuesday in a news release that it’s new expansion will enhance library services, increase community space and improve access for patrons of all ages.

“Over the past several months, significant progress has been made on the library’s expansion project,” according to the release. “The houses previously located on the property have been removed, and soil and compaction testing has been completed to ensure a strong foundation. Excavation and digging work has been finished, and the foundation footings are now in place.”

The foundational walls have been placed for the Morris Area Public Library's new expansion. (Photo provided by the Morris Area Public Library)

Crews have completed framing the walls, poured both interior and exterior walls and finished backfill work, according to the release. The project is moving forward with the interior renovation phase.

The library will reopen Monday, Sept. 29 for regular business hours.

“We are thrilled to see this project moving forward and can’t wait to welcome our community into an improved library space,” said Resa Mai, Director of the Morris Area Public Library. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this short closure.”

For more information, visit morrislibrary.com.