Coal City hosts 5th annual Fall Fest Saturday, Sept. 13

10-year-old Rileigh rings the bell on the rock climbing wall at the Coal City Fall Festival on Sept. 17, 2023. (Michael Urbanec)

The Village of Coal City is hosting its fifth annual Fall Fest starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, all along Broadway Street.

It kicks off with a car show, and the real events kick off at 3 p.m. once all the cars are lined up. The festival features a wide range of food vendors, handmade crafts from local artisans at the Post Office parking lot, bounce houses, games and more in Campbell Park, pickleball, a rock wall, and live music featuring Fine Tunes Center for the Arts at 4 p.m. and Southbound Chicago after.

The Megan’s Mission Foundation is also hosting its annual 5K run/walk starting at 6 p.m. Those interested in participating can sign up at runsignup.com/Race/Events/IL/CoalCity/MegansMission.

Fall Fest buttons are available at Bank of Pontiac, Berkot’s, Bob’s Advanced Auto, the Coal City Library, Coal City Liquors, Lori Bonarek Realty, Mid Town Market, Old National Bank, Sweet Treats & Tasty Eats, The Cove, and Coal City Village Hall. Buttons are commemorative, and they cost $1 each. They will be used to fund future Coaler DRIVE community events, and each have a design created by a Coal City City Unit 1 student.

Buttons are also numbered: The five winning button numbers will win $250, $100, $50, or one of two gift baskets from local businesses.