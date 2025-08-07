Eggventure Cafe opens in Minooka

Eggventure Cafe Owner Sevcan Ustura cuts the ribbon for the restaurant’s grand opening surrounded by her family, Mayor Ric Offerman, the Grundy County Chamber team and its Ambassadors. (Photo provided by the Channahon-Minooka Chamber)

The Eggventure Cafe at 410 Mondamin St. in Minooka celebrated its grand opening on July 12 with breakfast and lunch specials, along with enthusiastic support from the community.

The Channahon-Minooka Chamber of Commerce, as part of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, joined the cafe’s team for a ribbon cutting to kick off their grand opening, according to a Monday news release.

The cafe is owned by Sevcan Ustura, and it has a distinctive menu that ranges from sweet breakfast favorites like crepes and pastries to skillets and gourmet paninis, according to the news release.

“We’re focused on bringing you high-quality food with high-quality service,” she said in a news release.

Eggventure Cafe has 15 employees.

“Eggventure Cafe already has a great following of loyal customers because of their welcoming staff and amazing food. Whether you are a first-timer or regular customer the staff ensures everyone who walks through the door feels at home,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

According to the news release, customers can look forward to Eggventure incorporating more seasonal and holiday dishes into the menu in the coming months.

Eggventure is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. For more information, visit eggventurecafe.com. For more information on the Grundy/Channahon-Minooka Chamber, visit grundychamber.com.