Community Pulse: Nostalgic for the Vintage Faire

It’s a warm one, hovering around 90 degrees as I walk through downtown Minooka, past the martial arts studio and into the closed section of Mondamin Street. The smell from Jack’s Chick’n Ribs is strong in a good way. Despite the heat, there’s a buzz in the air beyond the whirring of generators and portable speakers. A sizable, though not packed, crowd strolls about, chatting with friends and stopping to ask questions at vendor booths.

The Vintage Faire is downtown Minooka’s newest event, having taken place just twice so far, and for the remainder of the summer, it is slated for the last Sunday of the month. You can expect to find items ranging from apparel and antiques to unique trinkets you may have never seen before but will instantly recognize as a fitting addition to this event.

Some favorites of mine included Candy and Corn, a genuine Minooka business offering baked goods and specialty items in addition to their namesake treats. Right next to them a gentleman was selling American flags he carved and painted from wood scraps, offering them in exchange for donations to disabled veterans. A little farther down the street, several new and vintage boutique clothing vendors were perfectly curated and felt just right for our small-town downtown. Lastly, a well-deserved mention is owed to the handmade household and decorative items sold by a number of vendors. Yard art and wall hangers were the kind of things that, if you’re like me anyway, are liable to keep your significant other browsing for entirely too long. Joking aside, it is quite easy to get wrapped up in the merchandise, and it seems to take a few passes before you finally feel like you get to see everything.

A man selling carved American flags to support disabled veterans. (Photo provided by the Village of Minooka)

Having the perspective of a near-lifelong Minooka resident, I see the Vintage Faire as a reflection of the growing community spirit that values events and open space. Many people can remember a time when Summerfest was the only downtown event and Lions Park was the community’s largest and most developed green space.

Now ball fields and walking trails serve a population that has doubled in the last 20 or so years. Events such as the Christmas Market, Haunted Hayride, and Community Picnic are recent as of just a few years ago. Though easy to overlook, these events are key in bringing people together and forming our community identity. This is just one of the many reasons Minooka is a nice place to call home!