Minooka High School approves new student club

A new faith-based student club is being added to the list of organizations Minooka Community High School students can take part in this fall, following recent action by the school board

Minooka 111 Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer recently presented the board with a proposal to have a Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter on campus. The request, which students initially presented to administrators, was approved unanimously.

“We received an application for a new club, which really isn’t a new club,” Schiffbauer said at the board’s July 16 meeting as he described the steps that led to the proposal. “This is a club that existed once upon a time, and then it just kind of faded out. But it looks like there’s kind of a re-emergence.”

Schiffbauer indicated a total of 79 students signed their names to a petition supporting the club’s addition at the high school.

Physical education teacher Brad Kunz has been listed as the club’s sponsor, according to a document included in the board’s meeting packet

“It seems like there’s quite a bit of interest in this club,” Schiffbauer said. “I think it would be a good addition.”

Minooka 111 has in place a number of requirements for student clubs, including a stipulation that the director of student activities provides direct governance over all student-related organizations. A faculty sponsor must be present at all on-campus club meetings and events.

In other business on July 16, the Minooka 111 board of education:

• Heard a report from Schiffbauer on the Advanced Placement exams that were taken during two weeks in May. A total of 621 MCHS students took 1,054 exams during the testing period.

Results from the AP exams were sent shortly after the Independence Day holiday, Schiffbauer said, and the final results revealed a total of 495 students, or 80% of the AP test-takers, scored a “3” or higher on the exam.

Schiffbauer said the 80% ranking bested last year’s numbers at MCHS, where 67% of the students scored a “3” or better.

“This is an example of where we are taking steps in the right direction, and we hope we got other scores to go along with it,” Schiffbauer said.

A more thorough, in-depth presentation on the AP results is anticipated at the next Minooka 111 board meeting in August.

• Discussed construction-related activities during the summer recess from regular classroom education.