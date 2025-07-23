GAVC’s Enger finishes 2nd in national SkillsUSA competition

Mayor Chris Brown with GAVC's Mackenzie Enger, who finished second in the national SkillsUSA competition. Photo taken Monday, July 22, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris City Council and Mayor Chris Brown honored Grundy Area Vocational Center student Mackenzie Enger Monday night for her second-place finish in the national SkillsUSA competition for Advanced Teaching Methods.

SkillsUSA is one of the largest skills competitions in the world, with more than 6,000 students participating every year. Enger’s specialization was in Early Childhood Education.

Brown thanked Enger for representing Morris and making everyone at home proud, and he said her perseverance, dedication and leadership are admirable.

Over 200 students from 26 schools across Illinois competed in the contests, earning 11 gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 12 bronze medals. They went head-to-head with more than 6,600 students from across the country.