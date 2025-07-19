Descendants of Goose Lake cabin founder gather at historic replica

A total of 31 people and one canine attended the Burgess Reunion held at Goose Lake Prairie State Natural Area’s Cragg Cabin. This rendition of the cabin was built by Todd Daggett, assisted by his father. (Photo provided by Lisa Burgess)

A group of descendants of the owner of Cragg Cabin at Goose Lake Prairie in Grundy County recently held a family reunion at a replica of the historic cabin.

The Burgess family, descendants of Englishman John Cragg, who built the original Cragg Cabin, gathered at the cabin’s replica over the Fourth of July weekend to celebrate the American flag and their family history, Susie Johnson, partner webmaster for Goose Lake Prairie, said in a news release.

These family members came from Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Texas to learn more about their history at the request of Philip Cragg Burgess, who also attended, Johnson said.

Philip Cragg Burgess stands beside the kiosk that tells the cabin's story. (Photo provided by Lisa Burgess)

A total of 31 people and one canine attended the Burgess runion held at Goose Lake Prairie State Natural Area’s Cragg Cabin. This rendition of the cabin was built by Todd Daggett, assisted by his father.

Philip Cragg Burgess ”wants his family to understand their history and why the park placed their family’s cabin on the prairie by the pond,” Johnson said in a written statement. “It is a teaching tool for life on the prairie in 1830 and after.”

John Cragg purchased the ground in 1835 for $1.25 an acre by the waterway now called the Mazon River, Johnson said. The Burgess family is in the line of Martin Cragg, who was John Cragg’s son, Johnson said.

The Burgess family steps into the cabin. It is pretty obvious it was standing room only. Philip Cragg Burgess is wearing the hat. Megan Burgess Chamberlin, daughter of Lisa Burgess and a sixth-generation Cragg, is to his right in the doorway. (Photo provided by Chris Danek)

Over the years, that original cabin housed a father, mother, daughter and five sons – although one son only lived a short time, Johnson said.

Not only did Cragg turn his land into a profitable farm, but he also was the township clerk, a trustee and a justice of the peace, Johnson said.

The family planned several events for the occasion, Johnson said. Prairie partner Chris Danek offered a prairie hike to anyone who wanted it, which included 33 adults and children, Johnson said.

Prairie partner Chris Danek, on left side of the photo, led a hike for the Burgess family. (Photo provided by Lisa Burgess)

“We took the trail past the wagon first,” Danek said in the release. “That’s where we started the journey in 1832, leaving New Jersey. By the time we got to the cabin, it was after 1835. We talked about the homestead as well as some of the tools and history of the cabin.”

Danek even learned a new story about the family’s friendship with Native Americans.

”John and Chief Shabbona used to play a game where they would climb a tree and wait for the deer to walk under, then drop onto the deer’s back," Danek said in the release. “The winner was who could ride the deer the longest without falling off.”

After the hike, the group returned to the family homestead to continue their celebration, Johnson said.