Black Bear Diner arrives in Morris at former R-Place

Black Bear Diner is now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner at 21 Romines Drive in Morris at TravelCenters of America, in the former home of R-Place Family Eatery. (Renee Tomell)

Black Bear Diner has opened in the redesigned space that housed R-Place Family Eatery at 21 Romines Drive in Morris, the street bearing the name of the R-Place founding couple.

After 57 years in operation, R-Place closed in December at TravelCenters of America, which has brought Black Bear Diner to Illinois for the first time. The California-based franchise restaurant group is stretching its footprint eastward across the country, with Morris currently its easternmost outpost.

A whimsical entryway leads to Black Bear Diner, which has opened at 21 Romines Drive in Morris at TravelCenters of America, in the former home of R-Place Family Eatery. (Renee Tomell)

In keeping with its name, the new family dining restaurant provides a feast for the eyes with a charming visual homage to black bears, from one-of-a-kind bear carvings to playful cub murals beginning with the whimsical entryway. The inviting interior is designed with a rustic log cabin aesthetic.

Black Bear Diner is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and operates with a familiar face as general manager, Shanna Enger, a Morris native.

“I worked for R-Place for 26 years,” Enger said. “At R-Place, I started as a salad bar girl, then in the prep kitchen and moved up to kitchen manager. R-Place had the best desserts around. Every dessert at the new place is just as good. I tried an almond [bear claw] this morning and it was fantastic.”

Some of the cooks, servers and prep cooks have come back from R-Place to join her at the new restaurant, Enger said.

She has a total team of 73 in place, and would like to add cooks and servers to fill about 10 more positions.

Other than a water heater glitch during opening week of June 17, the launch has been smooth, Enger said.

“We’ve been super busy; we’re off to a good start,” she said.

Black Bear Diner has an extensive menu, so patrons won’t be bored easily, said Gil Aguilar of Plainfield, a manager.

The emphasis is on food prepared fresh in-house, from soups and entrees to salads made to order, Aguilar said, noting steaks are among the many specialties at Black Bear Diner, widely known for its breakfasts.

Everything is brand new, he said of the interior and of the kitchen, appliances and equipment. Remodeling took several months, and the wooden chairs for the counter seating were carved by an artist in the parking lot. Each chair bears an incised humorous line.

A bear mural on the facade adorns Black Bear Diner, which has opened at 21 Romines Drive in Morris at TravelCenters of America, in the former home of R-Place Family Eatery. (Renee Tomell)

The eye-catching artwork and displays at Black Bear Diner echo the attention to decor at R-Place, famed for its memorabilia and antiques. Kathie Romines and her late husband, Larry, opened the restaurant originally named Chuck Wagon in 1967, with 100 seats and wagon wheels hung from the ceiling.

Kathie Romines expanded it to a 250-seat restaurant, changed the name to R-Place and added a bakery. She continued as co-manager after its sale to TravelCenters of America.

The restaurant was known, in part, for its 4-pound cheeseburger, including bun and fixings, a challenge that rewarded anyone who could eat it all with a free meal and a place on its wall of fame.

Enger said one of the dishes at Black Bear Diner – The Grizz – reminds her of a favorite at R-Place called the Papa Bear.

“The Grizz has two sweet cream pancakes, three eggs any style, two slices of thick-cut bacon, two sausage links, a smoked ham steak and a choice of potato,” Enger said.

The Black Bear website highlights accolades for the Tri-Tip Dip, its take on a French dip, featuring seasoned tri-tip on a grilled ciabatta roll, served with au jus. Its deluxe version is embellished with grilled onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

The coffee is specially sourced, and beer and wine are served at the restaurant, where breakfast can be enjoyed all day. The menu also presents the “little less” serving-size option for many items.

A sampling of the menu includes build-your-own breakfast, Benedicts, burgers, homemade chicken pot pie, sandwiches, roasted turkey, blackened salmon, an all-you-can-eat Friday night fish fry after 4 p.m. and slow-roasted prime rib served after 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

“The pot roast melt is fantastic,” Enger said. “All the food is good and big portions.”

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Black Bear Diner

• WHERE: 21 Romines Drive, Morris, just off Illinois Route 47 at Interstate 80 in TravelCenters of America (TA Morris)

• INFORMATION: 815-942-3690, morris.il@blackbeardiner.com, blackbeardiner.com; ta-petro.com/location/il/ta-morris