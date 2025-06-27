Wilmington celebrates with Let Freedom Rock 2025 on Friday night

The Let Freedom Rock celebration begins at 6 p.m. Friday at North Island Park, 250 Bridge St. in Wilmington, kicking off Independence Day celebrations for the rest of the region.
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Alex Hoffer takes to the stage to kick things off as the Kids Zone blow-ups open up and the food trucks line up. There’s also a beer garden open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Other performers include Mike & Joe beginning at 8 p.m.
The Firecracker Softball Tournament is also taking place alongside the event.