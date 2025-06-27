Wilmington celebrates with Let Freedom Rock 2025 on Friday night

A three-sided mural greets visitors near the entrance to the new location of the Gemini Giant and The Landing Pad Souvenir Shop at Wilmington's South Island Park, painted by Lemont artist Robert Ryan after winning a design contest. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Let Freedom Rock celebration begins at 6 p.m. Friday at North Island Park, 250 Bridge St. in Wilmington, kicking off Independence Day celebrations for the rest of the region.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Alex Hoffer takes to the stage to kick things off as the Kids Zone blow-ups open up and the food trucks line up. There’s also a beer garden open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Other performers include Mike & Joe beginning at 8 p.m.

The Firecracker Softball Tournament is also taking place alongside the event.