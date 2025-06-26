Grundy County Sheriff’s Office starts Fourth of July traffic safety campaign

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has begun its Fourth of July traffic safety campaign, with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

The campaign will run through Monday, July 7, and cover the three summer weekends leading up to Independence Day, according to a news release.

“We’re asking all of our residents and visitors to celebrate Independence Day safely,” said Deputy Chief Paul Clampitt. “It’s simple: If you’re driving, don’t drink or use cannabis or other impairing substances. Our officers will be working diligently to keep impaired drivers off the road and ensure everyone is buckled up.”

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office joins the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff departments for the effort.

To celebrate safely, according to the news release, give the designated driver keys before going out, if impaired by alcohol or cannabis, use a ride-sharing service or call a sober friend or family member, report impaired drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and calling 911, and make sure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seat belt.