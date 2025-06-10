Immaculate Conception School announces graduating Class of 2025

Immaculate Conception School held a graduation ceremony for the class of 2025 on Thursday, May 22, with Ryan Ramos leading his classmates into the church.

Blake Pucel presented the first reading and Olivia Awe presented the second. Intercessions were read by Broden McNichols and gift bearers were AJ Boblak, Elise Cherven, Josh Costa and Patty Thiel, according to a Thursday news release.

Principal Stacey Swanson presented graduates and Father Jason Stone awarded the students their diplomas. American Legion Awards were presented to Moira Wills and Camden Synoracki.

Swanson presented American Citizenship Awards to Olivia Awe, Josh Costa, Chase Herron and Ryan Ramos. President’s Education Awards when to Michael Bizzotto, Levi Gehris, Broden McNichols, Sydney Thornton and Moira Wills. These students were recognized for maintaining at least a 3.5 GPA and scoring in the 80th percentile on standardized tests their 7th and 8th grade years.

Mathematics Excellence awards went to Levi Gehris and and Moira Wills.

Kim DesLauriers was the cross bearer for the mass and servers were ICS students Julia Bizzoto, Lauren Cherven and Evan Ramos. Ushers were Annie McNichols, Lucy Muncell, Hollis Rogers, and Nohely Sanchez.

Members of the ICS Class of 2025 are Olivia Awe, JD Bell, Caleb Bizzotto, Michael Bizzotto, AJ Boblak, Elise Cherven, Josh Costa, Camila Flores, Levi Gehris, Chase Herron, Broden McNichols, Mallory Munsell, Blake Pucel, Ryan Ramos, Rusty Rogers, Skeeter Rogers, Camden Synoracki, Patty Thiel, Sydney Thornton, and Moira Wills.