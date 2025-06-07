City of Morris debuts Rock the Park summer concert series in Goold Park

Milwaukee-based punk group Bad Year plays the stage at Goold Park in Morris during fForest Fest. Rock the Park will have it's first event in Goold Park just two weeks after fForest Fest, which runs on Saturday, June 7. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris is making a bit of a change to Rock the Block, which used to take place on Liberty Street: It will now be called Rock the Park, and it’ll see live music and food trucks take over Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave., over the summer.

It starts from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 28th with High Anxiety playing classic rock hits.

Morris Community Affairs Director Stan Knudson said the move to Goold Park came after getting a lot of feedback from the community. He said they’d spent a lot of time changing stage locations and sometimes the sun would be in performer’s eyes, and moving Rock the Block to Goold Park was a solution.

“We’ve got a beautiful stage at Goold Park at the bandshell, so we might as well use it, right?” Knudson said. “So that’s what we did.”

Rock the Park will look a bit different: Not only will there be live music, but there will also be food trucks and a beer tent. Knudson said they reached out to local liquor license holders to open a beer tent, and the first event will have Clayton’s Tap handling beer sales.

He said there are also some different food trucks coming, like Comfort Cooking out of Dwight and Paddy Wagon, which serves food like hamburgers.