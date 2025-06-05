TreeHaus Dispensary to offer recreational cannabis in Morris

TreeHaus Dispensary is expected to open this summer in Morris. Renovations have been underway at an existing building at 50 E. Gore Road, situated close to the intersection of Interstate 80 and Route 47. (Michael Urbanec)

The TreeHaus Dispensary is expected to launch this summer in Morris, perhaps as early as mid-June.

Renovations have been underway at an existing building at 50 E. Gore Road, situated close to the intersection of Interstate 80 and Route 47, just west of TravelCenters of America.

“This is our first location,” Marketing Director Jimmy Yu said of TreeHaus, a recreational cannabis dispensary.

Yu has worked in the cannabis industry for 11 years, based in western Canada.

Local investors with ties to Morris, along with cannabis industry experts, are among the group backing the project, designed to offer carefully curated products created in Illinois, Yu said.

“We want to bring in more of a mom-and-pop shop,” he said, noting TreeHaus is not a chain store and is focused on creating a sense of community for cannabis consumers.

The dispensary intends to partner with local cannabis brands typically not carried by chain stores, Yu said, citing independently owned and family-owned enterprises with a focus on small-batch, artisan products.

With a large number of Illinois producers from which to choose, TreeHaus seeks to cultivate an experience for customers that is unique and well thought out, Yu said.

As with other agricultural products, the love and care given to a plant as it grows makes a discernible difference in taste, he said.

A wide range of wares will include cannabis flower and derivative products such as cannabis edibles and beverages, as well as vape and cannabis concentrates.

Customers will find that TreeHaus can accept debit card payment in addition to cash.

“Select banks and credit unions are hopping on to help the industry,” Yu said.

The new business is named TreeHaus in a playfully nostalgic nod to the lofty retreat of a tree house.

“We [did] a full gut-out and rebuild [that] brings in a lot of tree elements … live tree decor … the essence of a childhood tree house,“ Yu said, noting the accessible location just off a main interstate is expected to be a busy one.

The design is intended to be welcoming for like-minded individuals as a place for conversation and a bit of fun, he said.

Per regulations, all products will be sold in sealed packaging in the dispensary, which will hold a grand opening celebration, offering some giveaways and hard-to-find promotions in terms of discounts, Yu said.

Because TreeHaus is a recreational cannabis dispensary – not a medical one – its personnel can’t make wellness recommendations, but will welcome medical cannabis patients, offering them discounts, Yu said.

To learn more, visit treehausil.com and treehausil.com/blog/welcome-to-treehaus.

Customers must be age 21 or older. Illinois made recreational cannabis legal in 2020, while cannabis remains illegal at the federal level.

Sales taxes collected at Illinois cannabis dispensaries totaled more than $490 million in 2024, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. And out-of-state residents spent more than $385 million on cannabis products.