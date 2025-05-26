Minooka Community High School announces valedictorian and salutatorian

Minooka Community High School students during their graduation in 2024. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School has announced Taya Gummerson as the valedictorian and Samantha Hulick as the salutatorian for the Class of 2025.

Gummerson is the daughter of Kevin and Tammy Gummerson of Minooka, and she will attend Marquette University in the fall to major in environmental engineering.

Taya Gummerson, valedictorian for Minooka Community High School's Class of 2025. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

She said in a Tuesday news release that incoming freshman should take advantage of every opportunity they’re given, because high school is over before they know it.

Hulick is the daughter of James and Jennifer Hulick of Shorewood, and she will attend Penn State to major in computer science. She plans to attend graduate school and find a career she enjoys.

Samantha Hulick, salutatorian for Minooka Community High School's Class of 2025. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

She said in the news release that incoming freshman should take every chance they’re given, because they only get to be a high schooler once.

Gummerson and Hulick each addressed the 735 members of the Minooka Community High School Class of 2025 during the graduation ceremony on Sunday.