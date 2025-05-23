Morris Hopsital adds new gastroenterology service

Morris Hospital announced Tuesday that it has added board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Afreen Hyder to its new gastroenterology physician practice.

Dr. Hyder comes to Morris Hospital with over 20 years of experience, according to a Tuesday news release.

She specializes in diagnosing, treating and managing conditions affecting the digestive system, including abdominal pain and discomfort, heartburn, and acid reflux, bloating and excess gas, irregular bowel movements, and hemorrhoids.

“My philosophy of care is simple: be a good listener and really listen to what the patient is saying,” Dr. Hyder said. “I have found that taking the time to listen to the patient and foster open communication can make a hugely positive impact on their care. I always want my patients to know that they have a partner in me.”

Hyder received her Doctor of Medicine degree at NTR University - Deccan College of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, India, and completed an internal medicine residency at Wayne State University in Detroit, where she also completed a fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology.

She has practiced in both public and private healthcare systems in the US and internationally, practicing in Illinois, Tennessee and Wisconson.

“I chose to come to Morris Hospital because I enjoy the closeness of the community and small town feel,” Dr. Hyder said. “I am very much looking forward to becoming a trusted resource in the community for people who are having GI issues. I would encourage anyone who is experiencing discomfort to see a gastroenterologist because there is so much we can do to help relieve pain and discomfort.”

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hyder, call 815-941-9320. For more information, go to morrishospital.org/gastro.