City of Morris names Adam Steffes new Superintendent of Parks and Recreation

The Morris City Council voted to approve Adam Steffes as the new Parks and Recreation Superintendent.

Mayor Chris Brown said Steffes already holds a parks and recreation license and it’s a job he’s held previously in Wilmington.

“He’ll be in charge of all the upkeep as we move forward, as they’re all getting renovated as we’ve talked about in our parks plan over the last few years,” Brown said. “He’ll work with us to keep working on grants as we move forward on getting the other parks that haven’t been completed.”

Brown said this isn’t a new position, and Steffes is replacing the supervisor that retired last year. It was budgeted for in last year’s budget, changing the parks supervisor position to a superintendent position to restructure the city’s parks and recreation department to work more similarly to the rest of the city’s departments.

The new position is no longer a union position, as the supervisor is considered a management role.

“We’re elevating our parks because, frankly, we’re spending a lot of money here,” Brown said. “We have to have someone who knows what they’re doing.”