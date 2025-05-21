Grundy County property tax bills mailed

Grundy County Treasurer Todd Koehn has mailed the 2024 property tax bills to property owners living in Grundy County, and the first installment of the taxes is due Friday, June 13.

The second installment is due Friday, Sept. 5.

Tax bills, amounts, assessed values and ability to print and pay tax bills is available at www.grundycountyil.gov/treasurer, according to a Wednesday news release.

Payments can be made online, by mail or by phone at 815-324-6390, at the Treasurer’s drop box outside the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department at 111 E. Illinois Ave., Morris, at local banks, or in person at the treasurer’s office inside the Grundy County Courthouse at 111 E. Washington St.

According to the news release, major credit cards are accepted through the end of October, and electronic checks are accepted through Wednesday, Oct. 15. Payments made with a credit card online or in-office will have a $2.5% convenience fee with a $3 minimum charge. E-checks have a flat convenience fee of $1.50. These fees are collected by the payment processor and not the Treasurer’s Office.

According to the news release, any payments received after Oct. 1 must be paid in cash, cashier’s check, credit card or money order. No personal or business checks are accepted after Oct. 1. Late payments also incur a state mandated 1.5% penalty per month.