Student giving at Immaculate Conception School in Morris touches many lives

Blair (from left), Abigail, Haven, Vivian and Bryer gather outside Immaculate Conception School in Morris on May 2, participants in the out-of-uniform service project for charity. (Photo provided by Stacey Swanson)

Nurturing generosity of spirit is a lesson taken to heart by students at Immaculate Conception School in Morris, where a spirited year-round giving project helps many nonprofits and their causes.

The Catholic school, home to 193 students in preschool through eighth grade, is a center of learning with roots in the 1800s.

Because service projects often tend to involve older youth, this charitable program is designed to be all-ages friendly.

“We tried to think of ways (for students) to give back to people and not have to be big kids,” Principal Stacey Swanson said.

Every Friday, students in K-8 who opt not to wear their school uniform that day donate $1 to the project. On a rotating basis by grade level, pupils pick the charity of their choice to be the recipient for a month.

“We try to be more about service than about getting things – we teach our kids to do for others," Swanson said.

During the selection process, the students make a presentation to the school. For May, kindergartners have chosen the Joliet area chapter of Pink Heals.

Serving women and their families, Pink Heals, with its signature pink fire trucks, states it works to bring love and caring to people facing illness. The organization’s 11th annual Mother’s Day 5K Walk is on May 11 in Channahon; visit pinkhealsjoliet.org.

During the school year, eighth-graders picked Feed My Starving Children for their out-of-uniform donations in September, collecting $545, Swanson said. In October, seventh-graders chose Grundy County Animal Control, raising $558. In November, sixth-graders supported hurricane relief efforts through Catholic Charities, raising $1,000 following the devastation of Hurricane Helene in the Southeast. Fifth-graders in December helped Grundy Area PADS assist people dealing with housing instability, raising $665. Fourth-graders in January chose Back to Play, which provides filled backpacks for children facing any type of adversity, gathering $372.

Students also spotlighted Special Olympics and St. Vincent de Paul Society, which serves those in need.

“They understand there’s a whole lot more out there than just themselves,” Swanson said, noting the students this school year so far have raised a total of $4,338 through April.

Families have been generous, she said.

Swanson shares video comments from students about what participating in the giving project means:

“We do dollar-out-of-uniform days for charities that need money – to help raise it for something good," sixth-grader Sam said.

“We’re doing it because that’s what Jesus calls us to do to help our neighbors and love them as ourselves,” sixth-grader Kellan said.

“To help charities in our communities and people that need it,” eighth-grader Sydney said, echoed by seventh-grader Avery.

A fan of the giving project is Janine Petric, who retired from Immaculate Conception School eight years ago after teaching there for 36 years. She subsequently joined the school board and still substitute teaches.

After reading in the Morris Herald-News about the need of Grundy Area PADS for funds during the winter to help find rooms for people who are unhoused, Petric said she suggested the organization for consideration by the students. The fifth-graders ran with it.

“It’s just really sweet that the children are learning to help,” Petric said. “They are learning that they should look out for other people. I think it’s great that they do this.

“I was there for 36 years [and] still see former students. I‘m so proud to still be part of that family.”