Morris Area Garden Club announces Sarah Rossi as scholarship winner

Sarah Rossi, the recipient of the Morris Area Garden Club's scholarship for 2025-2026, (Photo provided by Morris Area Garden Club)

The Morris Area Garden Club announced that Sarah Rossi of Morris is the winner of the 2025-26 MAGC scholarship.

Rossi will study biology with a concentration in botany at Northern Michigan University, and will receive $500 after her first semester of college.

Rossi said she wants to work with plants, expand her knowledge and positively impact the environment, the people around her and educate the public about the importance of plants.

She has been an active 4-H member for 11 years, during which she’s led multiple educational workshops on plant terrariums, worm composting, building native bird next boxes and more. She also researched and presented projects related to bryophytes, native plants and plant propagation at the Grundy County 4-H Fair and Illinois State 4-H Fair, according to a Tuesday news release.

She was a three-time 4-H State Fair Floriculture Grand Champion.

Rossi said she enjoys volunteering at the Brookfield Zoo, and spending time at the Field Museum, where she assisted in digitizing herbarium records.

