Grundy Libraries distributing pollinator-friendly seed packets for Mother’s Day

The Grundy County Land Use Department has distributed pollinator-friendly flower seed packets to libraries in Grundy County for Mother’s Day.

Residents can treat their mother’s, or someone who is like a mother to them, to these seeds to not only make them smile, but also help pollinators, according to a Friday news release.

“Our Environmental Resource Conservation Office practices the 4th R, which is Respect the Earth, and by planting these seeds, you will be doing just that,” reads the news release.

If there are any questions, contact Heidi Miller at hmiller@grundycountyil.gov or by phone at 815-941-3229.