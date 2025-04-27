Theresa Hansen Interiors in Morris selected for Lake Forest mansion designer showcase

The playroom section of the room redesigned by Theresa Hansen Interiors. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Theresa Hansen Interiors in Morris has been selected for a Lake Forest mansion designer showcase, where Hansen will be responsible for giving an 1895 little girl’s playroom a 21st century makeover.

The Lake Forest Showhouse & Gardens is an event held by the Lake Forest Chapter of Infant Welfare Society of Chicago, an organization that raises funds for IWS Family Health, according to a Friday news release. IWS provides healthcare services to medically underserved families, according to the Showhouses’ Instagram page.

Theresa Hansen Interiors is a featured designer in the 2025 Lake Forest Showhouse & Gardens. Hansen is at the far left of the group gathering of the designers at the kick-off of the designing event. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

This year’s Showhouse brings together 38 interior designers from around the countery, along with top landscapers, to reimagine the 15,000-square-foot mansion and its 3.5 acres, according to the Friday news release. Hansen was among 100 interior and landscape designer companies.

“Being selected as a designer for the Lake Forest Showhouse is such an incredible honor. It’s a privilege to collaborate with some of Chicago’s most talented and seasoned designers on this project,” Hansen said.

Theresa Hansen Interiors opened 10 years ago, and it’s a nationwide custom interior design company based in Downtown Morris inside the Fabric Center. Hansen and her husband Matt purchased the Fabric Center in 2024, according to the news release.

The interior of the room redesigned by Theresa Hansen Interiors. (Photo provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

“Theresa Hansen Interiors is renown in the field and to have Morris be its home is already a point of pride for our community,” said Christina Van Yperen, Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry President & CEO. “To have Theresa be a part of such a distinguished and elite showhouse, illustrates her talent and will help promote Morris to a new audience showcasing what Morris has to offer.”

According to the news release, the Georgian-style home chosen has 30 rooms and was designed in 1895 by architect Henry Ives Cobb, and it’s called Pembroke Lodge. It was built for real estate and zinc mining entrepreneur David Benton Jones and remained in the family for 67 years.

Each designer is assigned a different room of the house, from the ktichen to the outside tennis hut. Hansen will design a little girl’s playroom and bathroom.

“Designing the little girl’s bedroom and playroom has been such a joy! Seeing the space through a child’s eyes has made the process feel playful, whimsical, and full of wonder,” Hansen said. “While every project is a creative adventure, there’s something truly magical about crafting a space for imaginative

play. Our goal is to create a room that not only sparks joy today but becomes a cherished memory for years to come.”

The Lake Forest Showhouse & Gardens is Tuesday through Sunday from April 26 - May 25. To purchase tickets visit www.lakeforestshowhouse.com.

For more information on Theresa Hansen Interiors visit theresahanseninteriors.com.