New Community Christian Church celebrates new location in Morris

New Community Christian Church Pastor Kevin Yandell, Morris Mayor Chris Brown, church leaders and Grundy Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen cut the ribbon during the Chamber’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the new church at 1380 Heritage Drive in Morris April 14. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

New Community Christian Church in Morris celebrated its new home on Heritage Drive on Monday, just in time for Easter.

Pastor Kevin Yandell and Pastor Jacob Raymer, congregation members, Mayor Chris Brown and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Industry gathered at 1380 Heritage Dr. to celebrate with a ribbon cutting.

“We welcome all to stop in for a visit. Our Sunday gathering is a time for reflection and focusing upon God and how He offers to meet our needs,” Yandell said in a news release. “New Community is a non-denominational church family seeking to honor God and share God’s love with our friends and neighbors in Grundy County. This is our calling: ‘Loving people where they are, while showing them the truth of Jesus.’”

The church officially opened in October, with a large foyer, stage, children’s area and a community space. It has been around for 24 years and employs five people, priding themselves on being a multi-generational church with fun children’s programming and upbeat contemporary worship music on Sundays, according to a Wednesday news release.

“The new location is beautiful and welcoming. It truly shows New Community’s investment in their community and their congregation,” said Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen.

The church’s office hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and services are at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit newcommunity.com and for more information on the Grundy County Chamber, visit grundychamber.com.