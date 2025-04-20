Community Pulse: Minooka Community High School begins $82 million expansion to enhance student opportunities

Minooka Community High School is embarking on an exciting journey to better serve our students and community. We are finally poised to start construction of the fieldhouse at the South Campus and the Career and Technical Education addition at the Central Campus aimed at enhancing educational opportunities and fostering student success.

Our district has experienced significant growth, and our facilities must evolve to meet the demands of our expanding student body. The expansion will focus on two key areas: the addition of a state-of-the-art fieldhouse at our South Campus and the expansion of our Career and Technical program at the Central Campus.

The new fieldhouse will provide much-needed space for physical education classes, athletic practices, and community events. With the increasing number of students participating in athletics, the current facilities are no longer sufficient. The addition will include modern locker rooms, training areas, and multipurpose spaces that can be utilized by both students and the community. Notably, this expansion will allow us to introduce girls’ badminton to our athletic offerings, promoting inclusivity and providing more opportunities for female athletes.

At our Central Campus, the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program will receive a significant upgrade. The current facilities, which have not seen substantial improvements in over five decades, are undersized and unable to accommodate all students interested in pursuing this field. The expansion will provide modern classrooms and equipment, ensuring that our students receive hands-on experience in a state-of-the-art environment. This initiative aligns with our commitment to preparing students for careers in high-demand technical fields.

The $82 million expansion will be financed through a combination of existing fund balances ($30 million), working cash bonds ($15 million), and debt certificates ($27 million). We have carefully structured this plan to maintain the current tax rate, ensuring that our community is not burdened by increased taxes. The $52 million of debt from this project will be paid off by 2032.

We are committed to transparency and fiscal responsibility throughout this process. Through the competitive bidding process, the total cost for this project came in just under $70 million. Due to receiving such competitive bids, the District will begin to develop some of the other projects that were identified as needs for the District.

The expansion is expected to be completed in phases, with the fieldhouse and CTE addition anticipated to be operational by the 2026-2027 school year.

This expansion is not just about building new structures; it’s about building a brighter future for our students. By investing in modern facilities and programs, we are providing our students with

the tools they need to succeed in an ever-changing world. We are excited about the opportunities this project will bring and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our students, staff, and community. We will continue to keep the community informed as the project progresses.

Together, we are building a legacy of excellence for Minooka Community High School.

Dr. Robert Schiffbauer

Superintendent, Minooka Community High School District #111