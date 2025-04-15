April 15, 2025
Joliet teen arrested in Grundy County following high-speed chase on Interstate 80 beginning in La Salle County

17-year-old faces weapons charge

By Michael Urbanec
A photo of a Grundy County Sheriff's Office squad car, taken Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old who had allegedly stolen a firearm in Peru after a pursuit that ended near Arby’s on U.S. Route 6 in Morris.

Deputies found a loaded .38 handgun inside the vehicle after making the stop, according to a Tuesday news release from the sheriff’s office.

The teen is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing to elude an officer, driving in the wrong lane, disobeying a traffic control device, improper lane usage, reckless driving and speeding 105 mph in a 45-mph zone.

Deputies received notice that a 17-year-old from Joliet was traveling to either Joliet or Minooka to shoot a man over an incident from earlier in the day on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 17-year-old stole a gun and a vehicle from a business in Peru and fled a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Ottawa, according to the sheriff’s office.

A sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on Bedford Road near Lisbon Road when the vehicle again fled, continuing east on I-80 from Morris before heading toward Shorewood on Interstate 55, then turning onto Ridge Road to head south toward Grundy County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Minooka officer set up spike strips near the intersection of Ridge and Midpoint roads, and sheriff’s deputies made the stop at Ridge and Mondamin Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News