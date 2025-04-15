Joliet teen arrested in Grundy County following high-speed chase on Interstate 80 beginning in La Salle County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old who had allegedly stolen a firearm in Peru after a pursuit that ended near Arby’s on U.S. Route 6 in Morris.

Deputies found a loaded .38 handgun inside the vehicle after making the stop, according to a Tuesday news release from the sheriff’s office.

The teen is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing to elude an officer, driving in the wrong lane, disobeying a traffic control device, improper lane usage, reckless driving and speeding 105 mph in a 45-mph zone.

Deputies received notice that a 17-year-old from Joliet was traveling to either Joliet or Minooka to shoot a man over an incident from earlier in the day on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 17-year-old stole a gun and a vehicle from a business in Peru and fled a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Ottawa, according to the sheriff’s office.

A sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on Bedford Road near Lisbon Road when the vehicle again fled, continuing east on I-80 from Morris before heading toward Shorewood on Interstate 55, then turning onto Ridge Road to head south toward Grundy County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Minooka officer set up spike strips near the intersection of Ridge and Midpoint roads, and sheriff’s deputies made the stop at Ridge and Mondamin Road, according to the sheriff’s office.