The facade of the Coal City Administrative Center. (Photo provided by Coal City Unit 1)

Coal City Unit 1 School Board will have three new members, according to the unofficial election results from Tuesday, after Ryan VanDuyne, Matt Melvin and Mindy Rampa received the most votes.

VanDuyne led all candidates with 800 votes, with Melvin receiving 736 and Rampa receiving 554. Current Board Vice President Shawn Hamilton received 510 votes, and lost his position on the board. Shannon Baer also received 375 votes.