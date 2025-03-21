Riverside Healthcare expands Coal City campus

Riverside Healthcare in Coal City is expanding its campus, doubling it in size to offer more services from cancer care to physical therapy.

According to a Friday news release, the new space has exam rooms, a pharmacy, and chemotherapy bays to offer physical therapy, cancer care and more. The facility serves Coal City, Diamond, Braidwood and other surrounding communities.

“This expansion is part of Riverside Healthcare’s commitment to bringing the best care possible to the communities, patients, and families we serve,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside Healthcare president and CEO. “We are thrilled to be able to offer more services to our patients in Coal City and the surrounding areas within this dynamic space.”

Expanded services include oncology and infusion, physical therapy, heart care and new primary care providers with expanded hours. Specialty services include podiatry, cardiology, rheumatology, electrophysiology, and neurosurgery.

The Coal City Campus is located at 5775 E. Highway 113. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call (815) 634-0100 or visit riversidehealthcare.org/coalcity.