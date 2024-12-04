Grundy kids shop with police, firefighters and more Saturday for Shop with a Local Hero

Heroes and Helpers 2023 Police, EMTs, and firefighter heroes and the volunteers with Grundy County Heroes and Helpers aid their kids in shopping for clothes and toys during the Shop with a Local Hero event. (Michael Urbanec)

Kids who have faced hardship in Grundy County will be all over Walmart in Morris on Saturday morning with local heroes, the police, firefighters and paramedics participating in the annual Shop with a Local Hero event.

Shop with a Local Hero, which is run by Grundy County Heroes & Helpers, will have 165 kids walking the aisles with local law enforcement and firefighters picking out necessities for home, toys to make for a better Christmas.

“Every year, we just get more and more support from the community,” said Director Timberlie Jahn. “We fundraise throughout the year for this and in October, we had our big event, the Drawdown. It was a record-breaking number this year, so each year seems to be that. It’s really cool to see the community showing up and helping out. We’re all volunteer, and the staff spends their time working toward this event.”

This year’s Drawdown raised more than $121,000.

Jahn said the volunteers are excited for this day every year, and it’s fun to see them get hyped up.

“There’s always big smiles on faces,” Jahn said. “It’s a good time, and I think the kids and the adults truly enjoy it.”