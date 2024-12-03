Channahon adopts lower property tax rate

The village of Channahon said it will be able to lower its tax rate for the coming year, after approving its 2024 property tax levy request.

The Village Board approved the property tax levy ordinance at its Monday meeting.

The estimated tax rate for the village is 0.5492, which is a 6% reduction from the prior year’s rate, according to the village. Increased equalized assessed values due to growth in the village and the fiscal policies of the Village Board has resulted in the reduction of the tax rate over the past eight years, according to the village.

Channahon has reduced its tax rate by more than 20% over the past eight years.

“This property tax rate reduction is a direct testament to the Village Board’s unwavering commitment to responsible fiscal management and keeping our community first in all that we do,” Village President Missey Moorman Schumacher said in a news release.

“For eight consecutive years, we’ve worked diligently to lower the tax burden on our residents, and this year is no exception. These reductions allow us to minimize the burden on our taxpayers while still delivering exceptional services,” Schumacher said.

For more information, go to www.channahon.org.