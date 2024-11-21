Grundy County Land Use hosts annual Gently Used Toy Drive starting Friday

Dozens of boxes of new and gently used toys have been collected as part of a past Grundy County Land Use Department Gently Used Toy Drive. The toys will be distributed through the Morris Rotary Club.

The Grundy County Land Use Department is hosting its annual Gently Used Toy Drive starting Friday and running through Friday, Dec. 13.

People may donate items in good working condition like toys, games, puzzles, books, DVDs and dolls to the following locations: Grundy County Administration building, 1320 Union St., Morris, Coal City Public Library, 85 N. Garfield St., Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty St., Minooka Three Rivers Library, 109 N. Wabena Ave., Channahon Three Rivers Library, 25207 W. Channahon Drive, and Fossil Ridge Library, 386 W. Kennedy Road, Braidwood.

The Grundy County Land Use department said in a Thursday news release that it has collected over 100 boxes of toys in the past and the children are always appreciate of them. Donations are distributed to needy Grundy County Families and the Rotary International Club.

Anyone with questions can call either 815-941-3228 or 815-941-3229 for more details.