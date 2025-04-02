Unofficial results show voters approve $67 million for addition to Morris Community High School

A rendering from the architect at Green and Associates for what the school's front entrance will look like after the renovation and addition, though this is a very early rendering and could change. (Photo provided by Morris Community High School)

As long as the unofficial election results hold, Morris Community High School will be receiving a $67 million addition that includes improvements to the existing portions of the school.

The difference as of 9 p.m. showed 1,481 voters said “yes” to the district issuing bonds for the school improvements, while 1,340 voters said “no.”

Craig Ortiz, the superintendent of Morris Community High School, said it means so much to him and the district and he’s grateful for everyone who voted in favor of the addition.

“This is phenomenal,” Ortiz said. “It is very hard to pass a referendum and it takes a lot of schools multiple attempts to pass it. I don’t know if there’s ever a great economy for a referendum, but this is a difficult time and I was prepared for it to go either way.”

Ortiz said the race was closer than he’d like it to be with it’s 5% margin, but he’s hopeful that those who voted “no” can still be proud of it when it’s finished.

“I believe it’s something that they will see adds value to the community,” Ortiz said. “When you look at communities around us that have newer facilities and investment in their schools, we’re wanting to be on par with that. I think that’s what all these ‘yes’ votes represent. It’s a great show of confidence in the future.”

Ortiz said the rough estimate on the project will see it completed by fall 2028, and he expects it to take three or four years. The first class of students who would see the new addition for all four years of high school are currently in fifth grade.

According to a December 2024 Morris Herald-News story, the bond will have a $240 impact on property taxes for a home worth $280,000. The project will see the unattached buildings demolished, with the new building going toward changing the school’s current L-shape into a square. There will also be a courtyard in the center.

Ortiz told the Morris Herald-News in that December 2024 story that the seperate buildings were safety concern, since kids were moving around all day and the doors were constantly locking and unlocking.

It also gets the cafeteria out of the basement, adds more classrooms, and provides enough funding to renovate older parts of the school, replace HVAC systems, and allow the district to upgrade the electrical service.