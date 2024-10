Trick or treat times in Grundy County

Apple Butter and Shugie's hands out candy to football player Xander and Anthony, dressed as Spider-man. (Michael Urbanec)

Trick or treat times have been announced for communities in Grundy County. Most communities advise residents passing out treats to turn on their front porch lights.

All times listed are for Thursday, Oct. 31.

Braceville: 4 to 7 p.m.

Braidwood: 5 to 8 p.m.

Channahon: 4 to 7 p.m.

Coal City: 4 to 7 p.m.

Diamond: 4 to 6 p.m.

Godley: 4 to 7 p.m.

Gardner: 4 to 7 p.m.

Mazon: 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Minooka: 4 to 7 p.m.

Morris: 4 to 7 p.m.

Seneca: 5 to 7 p.m.

South Wilmington: 4 to 6 p.m.

Wilmington: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.