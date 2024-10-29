Northeastern Illinois counties under red flag warning due to high winds, dry conditions

Information on the red flag warning as shared by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning. (Photo provided by the National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning effective from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday indicating possible fire danger for La Salle, Livingston, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, Will and DuPage counties.

According to the Tuesday morning news release, a red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions will occur thanks to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures. Residents should postpone any outdoor burning and use extreme caution disposing of smoking materials.

People in the affected area should expect strong winds, with the strongest winds coming Wednesday night into Thursday. The combination of dry air, warm temperatures and strong winds will lead to dangerous conditions for fire, especially along Interstates 55 and 80.

The National Weather Service also expects the Wednesday wind to bring rain with it through Thursday morning, with the rain clearing up by noon for Halloween Trick-or-Treating.