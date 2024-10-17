Grundy County Animal Control requests $10 increase to rabies tag fees

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

Grundy County Animal Control made a request to the Grundy County Board on Tuesday, Oct. 8 to raise the fees for rabies tags $5 in Jan. 2025 and an additional $5 in Jan. 2026.

Director Angela Olson said the fees are currently $25 and the tag fee hasn’t been adjusted since 2017.

“Increasing this fee would bring in needed revenue to accommodate department expenses,” Olson said.

Grundy County Animal Control sells between 2,300 and 2,500 three-year rabies tags per year, and Olson said this price adjustment would bring in roughly $12,000 in 2025 and $25,000 in 2026.

The Grundy County Board placed the ordinance on file and will vote on whether to approve it at the November board meeting.