Quarterly ‘Coffee with the Superintendent’ program aims to inform parents, build community

Coal City Unit 1 Superintendent Chris Spencer introduced ‘Coffee with the Superintendent’ last week, which aims to share information on events and activities at the school while allowing parents and community members a chance to ask questions of their own.

Spencer said he gave the eight people who attended the first event a presentation updating them on things happening around the district, like the work updating the athletic facilities and how the school handles situations regarding social media posts, as that was something other districts were dealing with at that time.

“It was a great opportunity to talk about something that was going on right now,” Spencer said. “I was happy with how it went.”

Spencer said his hope for the future isn’t to measure its success by how many people show up, but to share good information with people in the community who have questions.

“For our first one, I was happy with how it went,” Spencer said. “I appreciated parents coming in and taking an interest in what’s going on around the district.”

Spencer said he’s planning his next event for November, and he’ll have two more in February and April.