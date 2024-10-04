Morris Lions Club holds classic car show this weekend

Spectators enjoy seeing classic cars at a previous Morris Lions Fall Classic Car Show. The 38th annual show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6 at the Grundy County Fairgrounds. (Photo provided by Morris Lions)

Morris Lions will be holding the 38th annual fall classic car show at the Grundy County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.

This two-day event features the swap meet, car corral, and craft show (in the Commercial Building) on both days, but offers different car shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will feature the orphan car/truck show for vehicles where the manufacturer is no longer in business, or the model is no longer made, according to a release from the Morris Lions.

Orphan cars and trucks from 1900-present will be on view, with registration from 8 a.m. to noon- for $20 for each vehicle and one passenger ($5 each additional passenger). First place trophies will be awarded in seven classes in both categories, starting at 2 p.m.

Sunday will be the traditional fall classic car show, also with registration from 8 a.m. to noon for $20 for each vehicle and one passenger ($5 each additional passenger), according to the Morris Lions. Both shows will be participant judged shows, organized through 3-D Sound, where car owners will receive ballots to judge cars for each class, according to the Morris Lions.

The Morris Lions will also be selling raffle tickets for this year’s car, a red 1969 Chevy Nova, to be given away at about 3 p.m.. Tickets are $5 each, 3 for $10, or 7 for $20. There are 10 prizes in all. Tickets are also available before the show online at morrislionsclub.com.

Spectators on both days will be able to park onsite for a $5 donation each day, with kids under 12 free. Both days will feature cars and trucks for sale in the car corral – $20 fee for driver and one passenger. Contact Rick Martino at 815-545-6308 for details.

The swap meet and crafty swappers will offer a wide variety of goods for sale and many food vendors, according the the Morris Lions. In accordance with the county fairground regulations, visitors are reminded that there are to be no open fires, pets, firearms, drugs, alcohol, or glass bottles.

Anyone interested in further information may go to morrislionsclub.com or the Facebook page at Lions Club of Morris Illinois.