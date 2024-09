The Gardener Lions Club pancake breakfast will be Sunday, Oct. 13. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Gardner Lions Club will be holding a pancake breakfast in October.

The breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Gardner American Legion, 426 Industry Ave.

Costs per person are $9 each for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10 and free admission for children 5 and younger.

Menu will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, toast, biscuits and gravy.