Morris Hospital names radiation therapist September Fire Starter

Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers has named radiation therapist Sherah Stice as its Fire Starter of the Month for September.

Stice has provided excellent care to cancer patients for over 20 years at the Radiation Therapy Center of Morris Hospital, always showing compassion for the challenges they face. In recognition of her outstanding patient care and dedication to Morris Hospital’s mission of improving the lives of area residents, Stice was selected for the monthly award.

In nominating Stice for Fire Starter, Registered Nurse Keri Durando said that she is the kind of person she would want to treat her if she were diagnosed with cancer.

“Sherah exemplifies compassionate care and brings her knowledge and expertise to every patient she sees,” said Durando. “You can tell when someone loves what they do, and with Sherah you can see what helping others means to her.”