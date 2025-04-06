Morris Hospital welcomes new nurse practitioner

Morris Hospital is welcoming Kira Sheedy, a nurse practitioner, to the Morris Healthcare Center at 1300 W. Dresden Dr. in Morris.

Sheedy will be working out of the same office location as Dr. Bradley Lawton, Dr. Olga Peplos, Dr. Peter Roumeliois, and family nurse practitioners Diana Olsen and Diane Zuelke.

Patients can see Sheedy for illnesses, routine checkups, physicals, preventative care, health risk assessments, immunizations and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Sheedy is from Coal City, and she worked at Morris Hospital as a surgical and pediatric registered nurse and an intensive care unit registered nurse for 13 years before completing her Master of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Lewis University.

Sheedy said she is looking forward to establishing relationships with patients and becoming their resource for care in the community.

To schedule an appointment with Sheedy, call the Morris Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital at 815-942-5200.