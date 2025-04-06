The Herald-News prep sports schedule for April 6 through April 12

Lincoln-way Central's Jalese Hays makes a play at first base during the WJOL championship game against Providence. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Monday, April 7

Baseball: Bolingbrook at Plainfield East, Dwight at Beecher, Gardner-South Wilmington at Momence, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport, Lincoln-Way East at Andrew, Manteno at Wilmington, Minooka at Romeoville, Oswego at Joliet Central, Oswego East at Plainfield South, Peotone at Coal City, Plainfield North at Joliet West, Providence at De La Salle, Stagg at Lincoln-Way West, Streator at Reed-Custer, T.F. South at Lemont, Yorkville at Plainfield Central, 4:30 p.m.; Lyons at Lincoln-Way Central, 5 p.m.

Softball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Joliet West, Joliet Catholic at Bolingbrook, Lemont at T.F. South, Lincoln-Way Central at Lockport, Lincoln-Way West at Homewood-Flossmoor, Manteno at Wilmington, Morris at LaSalle-Peru, Peotone at Coal City, Plainfield North at Benet, Providence at Downers Grove North, Seneca at Prairie Central, Streator at Reed-Custer, Yorkville Christian at Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Morris at LaSalle-Peru, Wilmington at Plano, 4:30 p.m.; Horizon Science at Peotone, 5 p.m.; Joliet Central at Shepard, 6 p.m.; Benet at Joliet Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Yorkville at Coal City, 6:45 p.m.

Boys tennis: Waubonsie Valley at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; Geneva at Plainfield Central, Lincoln-Way East at Wheaton North, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Bolingbrook at Neuqua Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Joliet Central at Shepard, Lincoln-Way Central at T.F. North, 6 p.m.

Badminton: Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Plainfield South, Romeoville at Bolingbrook, 4 p.m.; Fremd at Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Sandburg, Oswego East at Joliet Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Minooka at Marian Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport, 5:15 p.m.; Lincoln-Way vs. Oak Forest at Hillcrest, 6 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lincoln-Way at Plainfield, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 8

Baseball: Coal City at Peotone, Joliet Central at Minooka, Joliet West at Yorkville, Lemont at T.F. South, Midland at Seneca, Ottawa Marquette at Dwight, Plainfield Central at Oswego, Plainfield East at Oswego East, Plainfield South at Plainfield North, Reed-Custer at Streator, Romeoville at Bolingbrook, Wilmington at Manteno, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic vs. New Trier at Slammers Stadium, 5 p.m.

Softball: Coal City at Peotone, Downers Grove South at Plainfield North, Gardner-South Wilmington at Momence, Lemont at Tinley Park, Loyola at Providence, Midland at Seneca, Minooka at Joliet Catholic, Ottawa Marquette at Dwight, Plainfield Central at Naperville Central, Plainfield East at Naperville North, Reed-Custer at Streator, Thornwood at Joliet Central, Wilmington at Manteno, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Lemont, Oak Forest, Reavis at Blue Island Eisenhower; Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Coal City; Rochelle at Morris; Seneca, Tolono Unity at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at Marmion Triangular, 4:45 p.m.

Girls track and field: Joliet West, Plainfield Central, Oswego East at Minooka, 4:15 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at Plainfield North Quad; Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Coal City; Rochelle at Morris; Seneca, Tolono Unity at Clinton; 4:30 p.m.; Eisenhower, Oak Forest, Reavis at Lemont, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: Joliet Catholic at Oswego, St. Laurence at Providence, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet West at Stagg, Oak Lawn at Lemont, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Lockport, Lincoln-Way West at Andrew, Minooka at Lincoln-Way Central, Sandburg at Plainfield Central, 6:15 p.m.

Boys tennis: Plainfield North at Bolingbrook, Romeoville at Oswego East, 4 p.m.; Joliet at Plainfield East, Lemont at Argo, Morris at LaSalle-Peru, Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, Princeton at Coal City, Providence at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Lockport at Bolingbrook, Neuqua Valley at Minooka, Plainfield North at Lincoln-Way East, Providence at Joliet Central, Romeoville at Lincoln-Way Central, Shepard at Lemont, 5:30 p.m.

Badminton: Bolingbrook at Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way East at Andrew, Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor, Stagg at Lincoln-Way Central, T.F. North at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central; Lockport at Lincoln-Way East, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way East at Lockport, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: St. Francis at Providence, 6:45 p.m.; Minooka at Hinsdale Central, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9

Baseball: Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, Leo at Providence, Lincoln-Way West at Stagg, Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor, Reed-Custer at Dwight, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Andrew at Lincoln-Way West, Dwight at Bishop McNamara, Gardner-South Wilmington at Streator Woodland, Geneva at Plainfield East, Joliet West at Stagg, Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Plainfield Central at Hinsdale South, Sandwich at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Joliet West, Oswego at Oswego East, 4 p.m.; Peotone at Manteno, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Yorkville at Joliet Central, 4 p.m.; Peotone at Manteno, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Morris at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.; Nazareth at Joliet Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Brooks at Plainfield South, 3 p.m.; Morris at Minooka, 4 p.m.; Oak Forest at Lincoln-Way West, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Plainfield South at Schaumburg, 5 p.m.; Joliet West at Andrew, Lincoln-Way West at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

Badminton: Bolingbrook at Oswego East, Oswego at Plainfield East, Plainfield Central at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Homewood-Flossmoor, Plainfield South at Joliet West, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lincoln-Way at Andrew, 6 p.m.; Wheaton Warrenville South at Lockport, 6:45 p.m. Naperville Central at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Sandburg at Plainfield, 5:30 p.m.; Mother McAuley at Lincoln-Way, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 10

Baseball: Bolingbrook at Joliet Central, Dwight at Ottawa Marquette, Lincoln-Way Central at Wilmington, Marist at Lincoln-Way East, Minooka at Plainfield Central, Oswego at Joliet West, Oswego East at Romeoville, Peotone at Milford, Plainfield North at Plainfield East, Richards at T.F. South, Seneca at Midland, Yorkville at Plainfield South, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

Softball: Clifton Central at Reed-Custer, Coal City at Plainfield South, Dwight at Ottawa Marquette, Lemont at Richards, Minooka at Lincoln-Way East, Momence at Gardner-South Wilmington, Morris at Somonauk, Mother McAuley at Providence, Peotone at Milford, Plainfield East at Joliet Catholic, Seneca at Midland, 4:30 p.m.; Lockport at Wheaton North Quad, 4:45 p.m.

Boys track and field: Coal City, Seneca at Seneca Multi-Team Meet, 4 p.m.; Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central at Glenbard East Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Coal City, Seneca at Seneca Multi-Team Meet, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: Joliet West at Plainfield East, Manteno at Wilmington, Plainfield North at Bolingbrook, Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, Romeoville at Oswego East, 4:30 p.m.; Argo at Lemont, 5 p.m.; Streator at Reed-Custer, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way Central, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way West, 6:15 p.m.; Providence at Aurora Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Minooka at Joliet Central, Peotone at Coal City, 6:45 p.m.

Boys tennis: Bolingbrook at Minooka, Oswego at Plainfeld South, Oswego East at Plainfield North, Yorkville at Romeoville, 4 p.m.; Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way East at Stagg, Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield Central at Joliet, Shepard at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Andrew at Providence, Bolingbrook at Plainfield Central, Hillcrest at Lemont, Joliet Catholic at Lockport, Minooka at Plainfield East, Oswego at Joliet Central, Plainfield North at Yorkville, Plainfield South at Oswego East, Romeoville at Joliet West, 5:30 p.m.; York at Lincoln-Way East, 5:45 p.m.

Badminton: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lockport, Lemont at Oak Lawn, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Andrew, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way West at Sandburg, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Argo at Lockport, Hinsdale Central at Lincoln-Way West, Mother McAuley at Lincoln-Way East, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Waubonsie Valley at Minooka, 6:30 p.m.; Providence at Fenwick, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Plainfield at Waubonsie Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, April 11

Baseball: Beecher at Seneca, Gardner-South Wilmington at Wilmington, Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way West, St. Anne at Peotone, Sandburg at Lockport, Washington at Morris, 4:30 p.m.; Stagg at Lincoln-Way Central, 4:45 p.m.; Providence at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Softball: Dwight at Reed-Custer, Gardner-South Wilmington at Wilmington, Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central, Naperville Central at Plainfield North, Providence at Joliet West, St. Anne at Peotone, Stagg at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Joliet West at Stagg Invitational, Minooka at Belleville West Invitational, 11 a.m.; Dwight at St. Anne Invitational, TBD

Girls track and field: Joliet Catholic, Providence at Marist Invitational; Minooka at Prospect, 4:30 p.m.; Dwight at St. Anne Invitational, TBD

Girls soccer: Wilmington at Momence, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Provdence at Warren Invitational, TBD

Badminton: Joliet Central, Lockport, Reavis at Bolingbrook; Plainfield East at Plainfield South, Plainfield North at Romeoville, 4 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way East at Lyons Invitational, TBD

Saturday, April 12

Baseball: Coal City at Plainfield North, Minooka at Sandburg, Morris at Yorkville, Naperville Central at Lockport (DH), Naperville North at Romeoville (DH), Providence at St. Xavier, Reed-Custer at Pontiac, Schaumburg at Plainfield South, Shepard at Joliet Central, Stagg at Lemont (DH), 10 a.m.; Glenbrook South at Lincoln-Way Central (DH), 10:30 a.m.; Chicago Christian at Peotone, Joliet West at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way West at Plainfield East, Serena at Seneca, 11 a.m.; Reed-Custer vs. Canton at Pontiac, noon

Softball: Benet at Joliet Catholic (DH), Lincoln-Way West at Oswego, Lockport at Fremd Quad, Minooka at Downers Grove South, Plainfield East at Naperville Central (DH), Plainfield South at Naperville North (DH), Reed-Custer at Pontiac, 10 a.m.; Addison Trail at Wilmington, Joliet Central at Bloom, Morris at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Plainfield North at St. Charles East, Resurrection at Providence, Serena at Seneca, 11 a.m.; Reed-Custer vs. Auburn at Pontiac, noon; Lemont vs. Plainfield North at St. Charles East, 1 p.m,; Lemont at St. Charles East, 3 p.m.

Boys track and field: Morris at LaSalle-Peru Invitational, 9 a.m.; Plainfield South in Kiwanis Invitational at United Township, 9:30 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Belleville West Invitational, Joliet Central, Romeoville at Stagg Invitational; Providence in Blue Smoke Invitational at Thornton, 11 a.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Wheaton North Best Four Meet, 1 p.m.

Girls track and field: Bolingbrook, Lemont in Gary Everett Invitational at Elgin; Morris at LaSalle-Peru Invitational; 9 a.m.; Lockport at Metea Valley, 10:30 a.m.; Joliet Central, Plainfield Central, Plainfield South at Stagg Invitational; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield North, Providence at Knights Invitational, 11 a.m.; Romeoville at Willowbrook Invitational, noon

Girls soccer: Bolingbrook, Joliet Catholic, Lemont, Lockport at Lockport Invitational; Joliet West at Lincoln-Way West; Morris at Princeton Invitational, 9 a.m.; Downers Grove South at Plainfield East, Ottawa at Coal City, Plainfield North at Plainfield North Invitational, 10 a.m.; Providence at Evergreen Park, noon; Lincoln-Way Central, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield South at BodyArmor Series, TBD

Boys tennis: Bolingbrook, Minooka at Minooka Quad; Coal City, Joliet, Joliet Catholic, Plainfield South at Joliet Quad, Morris at Cary-Grove Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lemont at Hinsdale South, Plainfield Central at Wheaton North, 8:30 a.m.; Plainfield East at Ottawa Doubles Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball: Plainfield East, Plainfield South at St. Charles Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Lemont at Blue Island Eisenhower Invitational; Plainfield Central, Plainfield North, Romeoville in Springfest Tournament at Glenbard East, 9 a.m.; Providence at Warren Invitational, TBD

Badminton: Joliet Central, Plainfield Central at Wheaton North Invitational; Lemont, Plainfield South, Sandburg at Oak Forest Quad, Lincoln-Way East at Willowbrook Invitational, Argo, Lincoln-Way West, Reavis, Romeoville at Reavis Quad, 9 a.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way East at Lyons Invitational, TBD

Girls water polo: Lockport at Palatine Invitational, 8 a.m.; Sandburg at Lincoln-Way West, 9 a.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lemont at Providence, 11:30 a.m.; Batavia at Lockport, 11:45 a.m.; Lincoln-Way at Benet, noon

Girls lacrosse: Lincoln-Way at Hinsdale Central, Providence at DePaul Prep, Streamwood at Plainfield, 10 a.m.; Hersey at Lockport, 11:30 a.m.; Marist at Minooka, noon