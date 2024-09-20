Morris Eagles teams with Lions Club on firefighter scholarship event Saturday

The Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Morris Lions Club joining together to host the first draw down fundraiser event for the Pete Muffler Scholarship Fund from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will be held Morris Eagles Hall, 120 Liberty St.

Tickets are $100 for your chance to win the top prize of $1,500. There will be raffles, 50/50 drawing, silent and live auctions. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of the need to encourage and retain firefighters in Grundy County and to provide more scholarship opportunities to current and future firefighters in Grundy County, according to a news release announcing the event.

The Pete Muffler Scholarship Fund was established 14 years ago through the Community Foundation of Grundy County to honor Pete Muffler for his dedication and service to our community, according to the release.

The Scholarship Fund was established to provide scholarships to Grundy Area Vocational Center students pursing a higher education in fire science and any Grundy County firefighter pursuing continuing education, according to the release.

Donations can be mailed to the Community Foundation of Grundy County,Charles “Pete” Muffler Scholarship Fund, 520 W Illinois Ave., Morris, IL 60450 attn: Draw Down