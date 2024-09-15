Community Pulse: Van Yperen celebrates 9 years with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce

It has been nine years this month that I have been with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry. I remember walking into the office my first day filled with excitement, as well as nervousness.

Landing the President & CEO position was a dream, but not one I had all my life. I went to school to be a journalist. I became a reporter quickly after graduation and worked my way up through multiple papers and positions. I loved every minute of telling peoples’ stories in the local newspapers.

As I grew professionally in newsrooms, my family grew at home. I got married and had my first child while I was the news editor at the Morris Herald-News. My son was nine months old when the 2015 tornado hit Coal City. I was giving him a late-night feeding when I was called to in to work to help with news coverage. I used to love breaking news stories – the suspense, getting the first-person reaction and describing it for our readers. But this time, I cried. I had to hand off my newborn while I left to cover a devastating event. I knew it was time for me to find a career more fitting for my family.

It was soon after that the Chamber opportunity arose. I was a regular Chamber member – attending networking events and utilizing the Chamber team for contacts for stories. Its value had proven itself to me over and over. But I had never thought of working there. I was never planning to leave the newsroom.

With some encouragement from fellow Chamber members, I applied and got the job. While I am not telling the everyday person’s story in print anymore, I am helping the everyday business owner to tell their own story and grow the business that is their livelihood.

Nine years later we are 550 Chamber members strong, fully staffed with an all-star team and our members know we are not only a resource for them, but we are their biggest fans.

In my time here I’ve seen at-home businesses open offices, storefronts open additional locations, one-man shops hire full teams of staff and families pass on their business to the next generation. I’ve been a shoulder for a business owner when times are hard and brought champagne when goals have been reached. I’ve been fulfilled in ways I didn’t know I needed.

This truly is a dream job and I just want to say thank you to the business community for supporting our Chamber, and for supporting me. I look forward to the next nine years.

Upcoming Chamber events

Thursday, Sept. 19 – Member Orientation at 11 a.m. at AppleJax Creations Coffee & Café, 312 Liberty St., Morris. Free to attend but registration required by calling Pattye Webb at 815-942-0113 or email pattye@grundychamber.com.

Thursday, Sept. 19 – connect@4 from 4-6 p.m. at Grundy Bank, 201 Liberty St., Morris. A free networking event. All are welcome.

Thursday, Oct. 17 – Coffee & Company from 8-9 a.m. with the Village of Coal City. Location to be announced. Stay tuned to Chamber communications for details. Free to attend.